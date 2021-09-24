The final Little Free Library in Navarro County opened at the Kerens Public Library. This is the 14th LFL that the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition has erected in the county to support reading and connection for children in the county.
“We encourage parents to visit all of these LFLs and to see what amazing books they can find for their kids,” stated Rachel Gillespie, director.
To see all of the LFL locations visit navarrocountyearly.org/little-free-libraries/
