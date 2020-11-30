An award-winning educator died after her home caught fire early Monday morning in Corsicana.
According to the Corsicana Fire Department, firefighters responded around 3:08 a.m. to a structure fire in the 900 block of Madison Square.
Denise Nabors, 52, did not escape and her cause of death is pending an autopsy. A man and a teenage girl escaped the home safely.
Nabors was a reading specialist at Corsicana Middle School.
“Mrs. Denise Goodrich Nabors joined our Corsicana Independent School District family in 2000 and was a valuable member of our Corsicana Middle School team working as a teacher and interventionist,” said Dr. Diane Frost, superintendent. “Throughout her career at Carroll Elementary and Corsicana Middle School she was recognized numerous times including the 2012 Golden Apple Award for the best secondary teacher in the District. She is loved by students and staff and built many wonderful relationships during her 29 years of teaching. This news is difficult for all of us, especially the ones who have come to know and love her. Our deepest sympathy is with her family during this time.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Corsicana Fire and Police Departments, although early reports indicated it started on the living room furniture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.