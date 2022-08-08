The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released this week shows worsening drought across our area with 100% of Navarro County now in Exceptional Drought. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is at a new high for this season, and one not seen here for many years, according to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.
The average KBDI value is at 756, with some areas as high as 770. This scale goes from 0 to 800 at max dryness conditions and is used to help determine forest fire potential.
Relief from these conditions is not expected through the end of August, with hot and dry conditions and almost no rain in the forecast.
Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 28 new wildfires Wednesday that burned approximately 1,586 acres. Navarro County volunteer fire departments answered a call for mutual aid Wednesday at a large grass fire in Hill County.
Navarro County is among the 224 Texas counties with burn bans in effect.
Residents are urged to stay vigilant and use extreme caution with any outdoor activities that could result in a fire. Burning of any kind is strictly prohibited under the current burn ban order.
