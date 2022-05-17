Structure fires destroyed two homes and damaged another early Monday morning on Pace Street in Frost.
According to the Frost Volunteer Fire Department, while responding to the first structure, a second home caught fire.
Firefighters were able to contain damage to one side of a third home, according to reports from the scene.
“Thank you to Blooming Grove VFD, Navarro Mills VFD and Corsicana FD for assistance,” Frost VFD stated in a Facebook post.
