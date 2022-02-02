Corsicana firefighters contained a fire to a bedroom in a home Sunday morning, according to Interim Fire Chief Wade Gillen.
Gillen said Corsicana firefighters, police and American Red Cross responded to the structure fire around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Navarro Drive.
“The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters were able to keep damage contained to one bedroom of the single family home,” he said.
No injures of residents or fire personnel were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.