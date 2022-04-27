The old saying goes “where there's smoke, there's fire,” but thanks to the quick actions of the Corsicana Fire Department, a fire was possibly prevented Tuesday night downtown.
According to Chief Mike Ryan, all units responded to a reported structure fire around 7:30 p.m., April 26, at a two story brick veneer building in the 300 block of N. Beaton St., to find no flames showing. The building’s owner told firefighters a light switch was smoking but had since stopped.
“The breaker was shut off and the circuit isolated,” Ryan stated. “The switch was removed and found to have a faulty ground. Using thermal imaging cameras, the walls and ceiling were checked and no fire had spread.”
The power was shut off and the building owner was required to hire an electrician to inspect the building prior to turning it back on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.