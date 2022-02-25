Corsicana firefighters recently rescued a pit bull named Miya after she was found unresponsive in a burning house.
The Corsicana Fire Department responded to the call Friday, Feb. 11 in the 2900 block of West Collin Street to find a single story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear, threatening a neighboring home, according to Interim Fire Chief Wade Gillen.
Miya, a blue pit bull, was found and removed from the structure. She had suffered smoke inhalation and was not responding. Crews provided supplemental oxygen until she regained consciousness and her ability to breathe. Animal Control then took Miya to a local veterinary clinic for further evaluation and treatment.
Miya is now back with her owner and doing well.
