Corsicana firefighters rescued a person and a dog from a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen, all crews responded to the structure fire to find heavy fire in the home and two vehicles outside the home on fire.
Gillen said firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and rescued an occupant, who was transported by EMS for evaluation. A dog was also rescued from inside the home.
No major injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
