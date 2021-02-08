Corsicana Fire personnel were dispatched around noon Saturday, Feb. 6 to Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation for report of smoke in the building.
According to Assistant Chief Wade Gillen, smoke was contained in the “activity room” but no fire was present upon inspection.
Nursing home staff told firefighters they smelled smoke from the dining room that shared a wall with the room of origin.
Staff unplugged and turned off all electrical equipment in the room including the wall mounted HVAC unit, prior to fire department’s arrival.
Upon investigating, smoke had appeared to have been coming from the HVAC unit. Smoke cleared by opening the window.
A thermal camera fond no heated areas in joining rooms and attic space above room to check for extension and heated areas.
An electrical breaker for the HVAC unit was turned off at the emergency breaker panel and all electrical equipment and devices were unplugged in the room.
The nursing home administrator was instructed to contact an electrician and HVAC technician before returning power to the room or it electrical contents.
All units were cleared and returned to service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.