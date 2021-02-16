Warming Stations:
First Baptist Church – Gym
510 W. Collin Street
Corsicana Public Library
100 N. 12th St.
YMCA
400 Oaklawn Ave.
God's Holy Temple COGIC
301 E. Third Ave. Downtown Corsicana
First Baptist Church at 510 W. Collin St. in Corsicana is open as a warming shelter and anyone who needs a warm place to go is welcome.
Associate Pastor Steve Martinez said close to 90 people were already in place Tuesday but no one will be turned away. He said a shelter is set up now in the gym but they will open the sanctuary if necessary.
“We are helping a lot of elderly residents and Navarro College students as water is still out at the college,” he said. “The city is bringing us more cots and other churches, including Northside Baptist and Grace Community are dropping of food and other items.”
Martinez said the greatest need right now are personal hygiene items, especially wipes, and snacks.
“There is a wait for showers and we want to be able to quickly feed those who come in before meals are ready,” he said.
Salvation Army Capt. Jennifer Schmidt said area nonprofits in town are trying to help out by feeding the meals at First Baptist. The Salvation Army will provide a receipt for any donated goods.
“This may continue for a few days due to power outages,” she said. “If any restaurants or business are able to help out with meals or food supplies it would be greatly appreciated.”
Anyone in need is encouraged to show up at the First Baptist Church gym.
If you are in a position to donate, current needs include: Water, hygiene products, snacks, fruit, pillows, towels, eggs, ham, cheese and bread.
Call or text Martinez at: 956-292-5129 for more information.
God's Holy Temple COGIC 301 E. Third Ave. in Downtown Corsicana will also be open to accommodate anyone in need of a place to lay their head and stay warm. Please contact Pastor Grant at 903-851-7379 or 903-519-3974.
The Corsicana Public Library at 100 N. 12th St. announced it is open until 8 p.m. to provide a place to plug in phones for recharging, using the restroom, or connect to wifi.
“We have limited staff but we would be happy to make you a cup of coffee and offer a bit a warmth inside and out,” said Marianne Wilson, director.
As of Tuesday afternoon, numerous closures have been reported in regards to non-essential government offices, ISDs, and places of business through Wednesday, while some ISDs have announced closures for the remainder of this week.
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management posted the following safety alerts:
Road conditions. Roads county wide remain snow packed and will become more difficult to navigate Tuesday into Wednesday with another round of winter precipitation expected, including ice. We urge residents to avoid travel if at all possible. Please help us keep our first responders safe. It’s downright dangerous to drive in these conditions, please don’t. @GovAbbott has urged Texans to stay off the roads if they can and immediately call 800-525-5555 for roadside assistance if they become stranded on the road.
Residents with needs for medical or travel: contact 211 if special assistance is needed, however not an emergency. If emergency, please call 911.
Electrical outages. Oncor advised while numerous outages have been restored, they will likely continue to experience both outages and rolling blackouts for the next 48 hours. This will likely be compounded by icy conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.
https://poweroutage.us/area/state/texas
Weather: Evening Update: Winter storm number two is appearing probable. Areas near/north of I-20 will have the greatest potential for snow/sleet accumulation. Central Texas will likely be prone to significant icing due to freezing rain.
Water. While water has been restored to most areas, please check with your water supply corporation to ensure if a Boil Water Notice has been issued. Crews have been working all day to restore power to lift stations in the area.
Please note, every agency is doing everything possible to help the citizens across Navarro County. This is an unprecedented winter storm that has crippled transportation, utilities, and availability of resources state wide. We will continue to provide you with the latest information as quickly as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.