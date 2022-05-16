Young parishioners from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, including students from James L. Collins Catholic School, received their First Communion this week during mass with Father Juan Marin.
featured
First Communion at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Victim in Corsicana train accident identified
- Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus
- Texas authorities: Prisoner stabs guard, escapes from bus
- UPDATE: Search continues for Texas inmate, reward raised to $50K
- Search continues for Corsicana woman, missing for 18 years
- Student lemonade stand to benefit classmates with cancer
- Photos: Paul Borsellino's photos from Corsicana's 6-1 win over Whitehouse to nail down Area title
- County hears concerns about Bitcoin facility
- Paul Borsellino's photos from the Tigers' 6-0 win over Whitehouse
- Economic development, tourism thrives
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.