Corsicana Main Street's newest event, Food Truck Friday, kicked off its inaugural event April 1 and Director Amy Tidwell said it was a huge success.
The evening featured live music, games, and of course, food trucks in the city parking lot behind Brick Streets Brewery, for a fun, family evening. This event is set to take place on the first Friday of every month from April through September.
“Many thanks to everyone who came out to support,” she said. “We had close to 1,500 people here and all the beer got cleaned out at Brick Streets Brewery! Thank you to Courtney Prater and Veronica Reyes for their musical talents and all our wonderful food trucks. Save the date for our next Food Truck Friday on May 6!”
Food trucks included C&S Baking Co., Shake the Bone BBQ, Taco Station, Frios Gourmet Pops, Kona Ice – Waco, and BoHoSno.
