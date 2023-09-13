Navarro Regional Hospitals presented the First Responders’ Appreciation Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday at the Martin Luther King Community Center, located at 1114 E. Sixth Avenue. The event was held in support with the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce.
The breakfast serves to recognize Corsicana and Navarro County’s men and women who serve the community daily as law enforcement, fire and EMS teams, dispatchers, and healthcare workers. Responders were met with a full selection of pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit, coffee and orange juice.
