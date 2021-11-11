The First United Methodist Church will host its Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The ladies of the United Methodist Women will prepare their traditional turkey spaghetti lunch for take out at $10 for adults and $5 for children. The popular frozen quarts and pints of spaghetti will be sold as well. Homemade pies, cakes and bread will be available while supplies last.
Phone lines will be open at 903-874-5667 Monday, Nov. 22 from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 10 p.m. to noon for pre-order. Curbside will be available and delivery for more than 10 orders.
The Silent Auction will be online this year. Bidding opens at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 and ends at 8 p.m. Nov. 22. Bid online at https://go.rallyup.com/fumc21.
Everyone in the community is welcome. Please use the entrance at the covered portico of the educational building. All proceeds from the bazaar go to support our mission efforts both locally and beyond.
