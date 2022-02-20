The Reaching Out to You Ministry of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a fish fry from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at 125 S. Fifth St. in Corsicana.
Plates are $12 and include fish, fries, salad, dessert, bread, and a drink. Donations are also welcomed.
Call sister Sandra Thomas at 903-851-3272 to place your orders. Order can be picked up at 1801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Corsicana. They will deliver three or more plates.
