Longtime H-E-B store director Mike Fletcher wasn’t born in Corsicana, but after spending the last 18 years here he said it has become his hometown.
Fletcher recently retired from the grocery business, earning fanfare from none other than the Mayor of Corsicana. His impact has been felt throughout the community, not only with his customers, but through his charitable work as well.
Fletcher said H-E-B awarded him with a $5,000 check to donate to the organization of his choice, which he chose to give to a cause near and dear to his heart, education. He presented it to Corsicana ISD at its most recent board meeting.
“My wife and daughter are both teachers,” he said. “I know how important their job is and they don’t get the credit they deserve.”
Fletcher said the biggest benefit to his position after almost two decades has been getting to know people.
“I can’t tell you how many people I see come through the store on almost a daily basis,” he said. “I’m going to miss seeing them but I will be here as a customer, I have to buy groceries too!”
Fletcher said one of the most rewarding parts of his job was recognizing and mentoring talent and watching his employees progress through life.
“I’ve worked here long enough to see some of my partners grow into adulthood and have kids of their own,” he said. “My team feels like family to me.”
Humble beginnings
Fletcher grew up in Waco and lived there until he was about 20 years old. Although one of the first H-E-Bs opened in Waco in the 1950s, his entry into the grocery business was with Skaggs Alpha Beta, a chain of supermarkets which were all purchased by other grocery chains and re-branded by 1995.
“I got a job with Skaggs in 1983 because my Sunday school teacher was a manger there,” he said. “That was back when they had workers manning every aisle and I was responsible for the toy aisle. I wish I would have saved some of those old toys, they would be worth a lot of money now!”
Fletcher said his love of customer service began there as he got to know the customers.
He worked at Skaggs while attending McLennan County Community College until he transferred to Texas A&M University where he majored in business management.
“I interviewed with H-E-B around that time but declined because I didn’t know much abut the company,” he said. “I got promoted a couple of times at Skaggs and moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico as a drug store manager.”
Fletcher took with him his wife DeeAnn, whom he met in Waco and has followed him throughout his career. He eventuality took a job at H-E-B in San Angelo.
“She’s a trooper,” he said. “We probably moved 15 times or more. By the time we moved to Corsicana, it was about my fifth or sixth job with H-E-B. I never dreamed we’d still be here 18 years later.”
Mike and DeeAnn have now been married for 35 years. She is a teacher at Wortham Elementary and they have three grown children Michael 34, Campbell 30, and Emily 25.
No place like Corsicana
Fletcher said Corsicana feels like home now and it has been a great community in which to raise his kids.
“There are so many people here,” he said. “If you want the big city life Dallas and Waco are only an hour away. We are about halfway to where our sons and daughter live so we can stay close to them.”
Changes in the business
Fletcher said when he moved to town Walmart had just opened, which made it difficult to retain loyal customers. He said he never anticipated the way the retail climate would change in the years to come.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes with online retailers and now you see a dollar store on almost every corner,” he said. “But H-E-B has remained competitive with online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery.”
Fletcher said during his tenure Corsicana H-E-B has gone through two remodels and has striven to keep up with the demands of its customers.
“We’ve almost outgrown our location on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 15th Street,” he said. “It’s been a great store, I will miss it a lot.”
COVID changes everything
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States closing most businesses, grocery workers were at the forefront of the response. Fletcher said keeping customers safe was a priority from day one.
“We probably put more protocols in place quicker than any retailer out there,” he said. “We had plexiglass shields, masks and a team of six to 10 employees daily who did nothing but clean from open to close.”
Fletcher said customer safety was always the priority in his decision making.
A legacy of service
Fletcher said he is passionate about feeding and helping people and has served on the Salvation Army Board, Rotary Club and several other committees.
“My work with United Way of Navarro County is something I’m most proud of,” he said. “I am an ambassador for 25 stores in the area. We have always been in the top two or three local companies in our giving, 100% of which comes out of employees paychecks. We have been number one in blood drives and the March for Babies as well.”
What’s next?
Fletcher said he will not sit idle in retirement, after all, he is an early riser.
“I get up around 5:30 each morning,” he said. “I live in an old house, so I have about a dozen or so projects to keep me busy. I will continue to volunteer and maybe even find a part-time job where I can leave at 5 o’ clock each day and not worry about it.”
