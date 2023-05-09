To the Editor: I am so humbled and honored to be elected as your new Mayor, and greatly appreciate your confidence in me as I join the current team of City Council Members, City Leaders and City Employees. The support I received throughout the campaign was overwhelming, and l would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who helped in any way. I owe a big debt of gratitude to those of you who donated money to pay for campaign ads and more, those of you who advised me, those who contributed their time, those who walked and knocked on doors/texted and made phone calls, those who let me place a sign at their home or business, those who sent me positive messages of support, to each of you who encouraged and prayed for me and our city, and especially those of you who took time to vote. I also greatly appreciate the many calls from friends that do not live in the city limits who expressed their support. A special thank you to my wife and family, my biggest supporters! Overall we had a very short window of time so I was not able to call every resident or knock on every door, but I enjoyed meeting and getting to know so many of you throughout this process.
I have lived in Corsicana for 20 years, I am deeply invested in the community and I will work with everyone to ensure that Corsicana is a great place to live, work and raise a family. Yes, there are a lot of concerns that need to be addressed, but we also have many positive things happening in our city. Many improvements have taken place since we moved to Corsicana in 2003, but there is still much that can be done to make Corsicana even better. I look forward to working with all of you to make that happen!
