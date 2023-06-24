By Guy Chapman - Corsicana Daily Sun
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the scene of a vehicular accident Thursday evening on State Highway 709S, near the community of Retreat.
According to DPS preliminary investigations, a 2014 Black Mustang was traveling north on FM 709 and drifted off the east side of the roadway into a ditch, The vehicle struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to, according to the report, “vault into the air.”
The mustang rolled several times, ejecting the driver and both rear-seat passengers.
The driver of the vehicle, and two back seat passengers, ages 14 and 16, were ejected from the vehicle and killed. Another passenger, 15 years old, was the only one wearing a seatbelt, and remained inside the vehicle. The minor was transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
On Friday morning, Corsicana Independent School District posted a statement on their Facebook page:
“Corsicana ISD mourns the passing of several students in a tragic accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. Counselors will be available Monday.”
This is a developing story with more information to follow as details become available. Texas DPS continues to investigate this accident.
