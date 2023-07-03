Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN — The battle over property tax relief for Texans ended without success as the first special session officially came to a close Tuesday.
The 30 days of additional infighting among the state's top leaders — a spillover from the regular session — resulted in no property tax reform as the Senate dug in its heels in an attempt to secure additional savings from homeowners, they said.
Special sessions, called only by the governor, are a maximum of 30 days.
TWO PROPERTY TAX OPTIONS
The state's top three leaders — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, all Republicans — each agree they want to provide the "largest property tax relief in state history" using money from the state’s historic $32.7 billion surplus. But they cannot agree on how to do that.
The two chambers initially argued over appraisal caps, which the House favored and the Senate did not. Instead, the Senate favors homestead exemptions. Both agree to include school rate compressions.
When neither could come to an agreement by the end of the regular session, Abbott immediately called a special session focused on property taxes and border security. In his special session call, Abbott said he wanted a bill that would only include rate compressions, which aligns with his goal to eventually eliminate the school maintenance and operations tax — the bulk of one’s property tax bill.
Within hours of the called special session, the House passed exactly that: a bill that only included compression. Senate leaders said that was not good enough, stating they were determined to use a portion of the $17.6 billion budget-allocated property tax relief funds on homestead exemptions.
“I will not step back from (exemptions),” Patrick said in early June. “I might be the last guy standing but I’ll be the last guy standing. Homeowners in this state deserve real property tax cuts.”
Even so, the House immediately called Sine Die, ending its role in the special session and claiming that it could not come back to consider any other legislation. The Senate still put forth property tax options including its final version released last week.
That version, which passed unanimously in the Senate, included homestead exemptions, compression rates and a break for business on their franchise tax bills. It also put tighter revenue caps on school districts in an effort to further drive down tax rates.
State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican and leader in the chamber’s approach to property taxes, said the option was “as win-win-win as you can get.”
Still, the House did not consider it, instead making its own moves to create a select committee on sustainable property tax relief.
Phelan said the committee is a proactive step “toward tackling what comes next.”
“The burden of rising property taxes weighs heavily on our state’s property owners, and it is imperative that we look beyond the current special session to identify long-term, sustainable solutions to this evergreen problem,” Phelan said in a statement.
