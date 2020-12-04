God’s Holy Temple will host a clothes and food box giveaway beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at 301 E. Third St. in Corsicana.
featured
Food and clothing giveaway Saturday
- From Staff Reports
-
-
