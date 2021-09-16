North Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Distribution will be at Mount B Zion Baptist Church, 16207 Hwy 309, Goodlow, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18.
Free food, including a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables and dry goods will be available Please arrive early; food is served on a first come, first served basis. No pre-registration. You must be in a vehicle to pick up food. For questions please visit https://ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/
