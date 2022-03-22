Corsicana Main Street's newest event, Food Truck Friday, will begin Friday, April 1. Food and drink vendors from all over will converge on downtown Corsicana.
Live music, games, and of course, food trucks will be in the city parking lot behind Brick Streets Brewery, 224. E. Fifth Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. for a fun, family evening. This event will take place on the first Friday of every month from April through September.
This month, live music begins at 6 p.m. with Courtney Prater playing from 6 to 8 p.m. and Veronica Reyes from 8 to 9 p.m. Brick Streets Brewery will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Across the street, the Corsicana Opry will have karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. with Hat Creek Karaoke and the dance floor will be open. Scheduled food trucks are C&S Baking Co., Shake the Bone BBQ, Taco Station, Frios Gourmet Pops, Kona Ice – Waco, and BoHoSno. Plan on bringing your chairs and find the perfect spot to enjoy the Spring evening in beautiful downtown Corsicana.
