Just when you think things may slow down after a successful Derrick Days festival, Corsicana Main Street is hard at work to bring back Food Truck Friday this week May 6 from 5 to 9 p.m.
“We saw around 1,500 people in attendance at last month’s first Food Truck Friday with all the trucks completely selling through their inventory,” said Main Street Director, Amy Tidwell. “We received a lot of feedback from the last event and we plan to bring more food trucks to accommodate the large crowd,” says Tidwell.
Participating food trucks lined up but are not limited to: Rockin’ Rollin’ Grill, Shake the Bone BBQ, Mr. Taco, The Grill, Cassaro Winery, Snow Biz/Corn Dog Seven, Boho Snow, C&S Baking, Chick-Fil-A, and Uncle G’s.
There will be musical entertainment with Raquel Lindemann from 5-7 p.m. and Steve and Josh Burleson from 7-9 p.m. Brick Streets Brewery will be open until 10 p.m and the Corsicana Opry will be open with open mic karaoke and their new Corsicana Creamery will be open and serving refreshing scoops of crafted ice cream flavors. Corsicana Creamery just launched their soft opening this past Saturday during Derrick Days.
Bring your chairs and join Main Street for a fun and family-friendly evening.
All questions can be directed to Amy Tidwell at 903-654-4851
