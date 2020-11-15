Kim Basinger, of Mount Vernon, Texas, formerly of Corsicana, has been appointed by the Office of the Governor, to be a member of both, the Law Enforcement Working Group and the SANE/Forensic Expert Working Group within the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force.
The SASTF was established through the unanimous passage of House Bill 1590 during the 86th Legislative Session and the main objective is to develop actionable policy recommendations to effectively coordinate and improve services and outcomes for all sexual assault survivors in Texas.
Law enforcement officers play a critical role in the investigation of cases involving sexual violence and it is imperative your perspectives are included in the SASTF decisions and recommendations.
The Law Enforcement Working Group is made up of officers who provide insight and feedback on the following SASTF objectives:
1. Develop policy recommendations to allow the state to better prevent, investigate, and prosecute incidents of sexual assault;
2. Advise and provide resources to improve law enforcement officer training related to the investigation and documentation of cases involving sexual assault and other sex offenses, with a focus on the interactions between law enforcement officers and survivors; and
3. Provide input on information and resources regarding trauma-informed practices, how to improve the understanding of and the response to sexual assault; and the best practices in the investigation of sexual assault cases.
The SANE/Forensic Expert Working Group-takes the lead in creating and developing the SASTF’s recommendations to the Texas Evidence Collection Advisory Board and Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for changes to Texas’ evidence collection protocols and documentation, as well as recommendations on changes to SANE education, certification, and licensing. The group is made up of
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners who provide insight and feedback on the following SASFT objectives:
1. Make recommendations regarding the collection, preservation, tracking, analysis, and destruction of evidence including evidence collection kit recommendations.
2. Takes the lead in creating and developing the SASTF’s recommendations to the Texas Evidence Collection Advisory Board and Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for changes to Texas’ evidence collection protocols and documentation, as well as recommendations on changes to SANE education, certification and licensing
Basinger is the SANE Coordinator for Titus Regional Medical Center, Paris Regional Medical Center, Quality Care ER, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center, and Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris.
She is a Master Certified Peace Officer since 1996. Currently, Kim is commissioned with the Franklin County Sheriff Department in Mount Vernon, Texas.
Basinger is a TCOLE instructor providing courses under The Texas Police Officers Association which are, Sexual Assault Family Violence Investigator Course, Human Trafficking, Advanced Child Abuse Investigations.
A Registered Nurse since 1988, she is certified, in Texas and internationally, as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (S.A.N.E.) for adults and children for 24 years. Kim is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Nurses, American Board of Law Enforcement Experts, and Fellow of the American College of Forensic Examiners International.
Kim is the self-employed owner of S.A.F.E. Solutions. S.A.F.E Solutions is
an organization providing resources such as: forensic medical exams and medical consultation to both civilian and military attorneys. She is also owner of Forensic Nurse Experts which provides medical-legal education to Healthcare, First Responders, Legal and Advocacy Groups.
