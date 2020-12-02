Beloved Corsicana Police and D.A.R.E officer James Hudson has passed away.
Robert Johnson, Chief of Police released the following statement Wednesday:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Officer James Hudson.
Officer Hudson was a beacon of light in our community who served the citizens of Corsicana for almost 36 years. He started his law enforcement career in the city of Marlin in 1973 and began working for the Corsicana Police Department in 1980. He honorably retired in June of 2016.
James lived a remarkable life of courage and compassion and absorbed his energy from his interactions with those that he served. He was known throughout our city for being a friend to all. Armed with a quick wit and ever-present smile, James touched the lives of thousands of people over the years. In 1991, he assumed the role of D.A.R.E Officer. Through this program, James was able to make a difference in the lives of many of our younger citizens who would grow up with a warm remembrance of their first interaction with a police officer.
I was lucky to have served with Officer Hudson from 1987 through 1993. I remember his enthusiasm, friendliness, and most of all his passion for the job. He treated everyone with dignity and kindness as he carried out his duties. He was truly the epitome of community policing before most people had even heard the term used in a sentence.
On behalf of the entire Corsicana Police Department, I extend our most profound condolences to the family and friends of Officer James Hudson, Badge #1114."
Editor's Note: The following article was published in June, 2016 following Officer Hudson's retirement.
Pop culture nostalgia is all the rage and many social media pages are dedicated to the subject. Kids who went to Corsicana schools in the '80s and '90s found out fads come and go. One thing that is constant, however, is the continued influence of Corsicana police officer James Hudson. Hudson wasn't the first D.A.R.E. officer in town but he was the last, and his influence still shows through the lives of his grown-up kids today.
Hudson retired June 3, 2016.
He didn't want a cake or a ceremony. The chief simply gave him his badge on a plaque.
It wasn't until his daughter Jamie posted news of his retirement on social media did he feel the out pour of gratitude for a career spent as the Corsicana Police Department's best ambassador to youth and a friend of children all over Corsicana.
A love of law enforcement
Hudson and his twin brother Don, an Ennis police officer, were born July 3, 1951. They learned early on the power of fooling others with their matching looks.
“We weren't quite born on the fourth of July but we were firecrackers,” Hudson said. “It was comical, we had a lot of people confused but that was OK with us. We liked to joke around throughout school with new friends we met.”
The brothers grew up in Mexia but it wasn't until they attended Navarro College that they discovered their love for law enforcement.
“Don and I were the first in our family to go into police work,” Hudson said. “We were going to Navarro College and had to write a speech on public servants. We knew the chief back in Mexia and asked if we could go on a ride along. We got permission and rode all night with an officer. That turned the tide for us. We both went back and changed our course study to law enforcement.”
James took his first law enforcement job in January 1973 and Don started in February 1973.
Don got a job with the Corsicana police department in 1975 and told James there was another opening on the force.
“We finally got to work together and really screwed with people then,” he said. “People thought officer Hudson was working 24 hours a day.”
James worked for 35 years and 8 months in Corsicana, over half his life.
D.A.R.E.
The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program seeks to prevent use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior. It was founded in Los Angeles in 1983.
Hudson thinks Bill Acock was the first D.A.R.E officer in Corsicana, and new police chief Bob Johnson was also part of the program.
“Bob came up to me one day and said, 'James, would you like to be a D.A.R.E. officer? You get to go to South Padre Island for two weeks,' And I thought, wow, that would be nice,” Hudson said.
Hudson said he attended a few schools in his law enforcement career but to become a D.A.R.E. officer was one of the toughest schools he's ever been through.
“They asked me to do things I'd never done before,” he said. “I never considered myself a public speaker. Don was always the better speaker.”
Hudson was in the D.A.R.E. program for 19 years so he got to see a lot of his students grow up, get married, and have kids of their own.
“Throughout the years I probably went to every school campus and met a lot of good teachers,” he said. “But the kids were remarkable.”
During Chief (Randy) Bratton's second year, more officers were needed on the street. And like many good programs D.A.R.E. had to come to an end.
“If someone asked, 'So you're an officer with the CPD?' I would always say I'm an officer but I'm also a D.A.R.E. officer.” Hudson said.
James also convinced the Ennis city council to adopt a D.A.R.E program of its own with Don as its first officer.
The van and the crime dog
“Chief (J.J.) Ryzman got the D.A.R.E van funded through the District Attorney's office,” Hudson said. “Chief said lets decorate it. It didn't look good to have squad car in front of the school because parents would call and ask what was going on?”
Hudson told the chief they really needed something different. The original van was black with red letters but donned many different designs through the years.
“I drove that van for 17 years,” Hudson said. “I loved the van, we used it during Turn Around Corsicana. Kids would get in the van and go to sleep or cool off during outdoor events.”
McGruff the Crime Dog was a cartoon dog character who talked about stranger danger as part of the D.A.R.E program. It was a full-body suit manned by a volunteer, most often a prisoner from the Navarro County Jail.
“When Sheriff (Les) Cotten was in office, I would go to the jail and ask him for a trusty to wear the full-body suit,” he said. “I would buy the man lunch and we would go to all the schools.”
Hudson recalled a touching story from the McGruff period.
“One time I took a trusty from the jail to wear the suit at Travis Elementary,” he said. “The man told me, 'Officer Hudson, my son is in the fourth grade here. When we go into his classroom will you ask him to come up and shake my hand?”
The boy came up and sat on McGruff's lap and the trusty told Hudson later he was crying inside the mask.
Time to retire
Hudson was considering retirement and his doctor suggested it was time.
One of Hudson's daughters told him to take it easy and do what he wants to do.
“I told her I always did what I wanted to do,” he said.
Hudson was surprised with the response on social media regarding his retirement.
“My daughter came to me and said, 'look we've gotten over a thousand hits.'
Hudson remembered many of the stories included in the comments.
“I know I touched the lives of some of those kids but all I did was give them choices,” he said.
He told students whether they were in Drane, Collins or the high school, if they ever needed help to contact the police department and he would be there.
“They never did forget that I cared for them,” he said. “Cared about their well-being.”
Hudson said some officers told him he was too kind.
“They said, 'James, that's your weakness,' But I think it was my strength really.”
Hudson said he always told his students, “I haven't done the hardest thing in my career yet, to which they replied ‘shoot somebody?.”
“I said no, I hope I never have to do that either but the hardest thing I will ever do is retire.”
Hudson said it was hard when he told human resources he wanted to retire.
“It was very emotional for me, he said. “I'm going to miss it but if you do something for the joy of doing it, joy will come back to you. It's something I can look back on with fond memories, There's no regrets.”
——————
soundoff@corsicanadailysun.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.