Former H-E-B store director Mike Fletcher is running for Corsicana Mayor, according to a press release from the city. Fletcher recently retired after almost two decades in the grocery business.
Current Mayor Don Denbow had not filed for reelection as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The deadline to sign up for the May 6 general election is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Incumbents City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, Council Member Pct. 4 Jeff Smith and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp all signed up for reelection, unopposed as of press time.
A drawing for order of names on ballot will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Corsicana Government Center Council Chambers, located at 200 N. 12th St., Corsicana.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4828, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
