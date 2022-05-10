Two of the most famous military bases in Texas, Fort Sam Houston and Fort John Bell Hood are sending detachments to the first Veterans Parade in Central Texas in 77 years.
The 20 plus soldier marching unit from “Fort Sam’s Own” 232 Division Army Band will participate in the Parade on Armed Forces Day, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, in downtown Corsicana.
Medal of Honor Program
5:30 p.m., Friday, May 20
Palace Theater in Corsicana
Texas Veterans Parade
10a.m., Saturday, May 21
Navarro County Courthouse in Corsicana
The First Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Honor Guard is part of a United States Army equestrian military unit. Posted at Fort Hood, it was activated in 1972 and is a subordinate unit of the First Cavalry Division.
“Armed Forces Day is important for our base morale, recruitment and community involvement,” said John Evans, Commanding General of United States Army North, based at Fort Hood. “When Senator Brian Birdwell asked us to participate, we jumped at the chance.”
“I’m proud to say we will be sending a 20-plus soldier marching unit from “Fort Sam’s Own” 323 Division Army Band to support the Corsicana – Texas Veterans Parade.” said John Evans, Jr., three star general and Fort Sam Houston base commander. “Navarro County has sent men to fight in every war and conflict since the Texas Revolution. We want to send our best regards to Mayor Don Denbow, Mr. Bill McNutt, and the city of Corsicana for the excellent event!”
Army Staff Sergeant Gary Uttrich, the point of contact for the 323 Division Army Band said “Being part of the first Veterans Parade in Navarro County in 77 years is special. Our members are excited to march the famous brick streets of Corsicana.”
A Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana is not new. It is the reestablishment of a tradition that goes back more than 100 years. The World War I Armistice parade in 1918 and 1945 World War II Victory Parade and Rodeo drew thousands of Texans to Corsicana’s famous downtown, located one hour south of Dallas.
Afghanistan Medal of Honor holder William Swenson will be the Grand Marshall of the Texas Veterans Parade. He will be honored by detachments from over a dozen military bases in Texas and Oklahoma.
The website is www.texasveteransparade.com. The parade will honor current and past Military Veterans from all wars and conflicts.
Last May, the Texas Veterans Parade hosted the oldest holder of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Hershel "Woody" Williams, Iwo Jima 1945. This year one of the youngest recipients of the nation's highest honor, U.S. Army officer William D. Swenson, Afghanistan 2009 will be honored. This year’s parade will be held by the Texas Veterans Parade organization and presented by the Corsicana Rotary Club.
The parade will also honor two Corsicana, Navarro County heroes, Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of county, Jose Antonio Navarro, who signed both the Texas Declaration of Independence and the Texas Constitution. Jose Antonio Navarro was from San Antonio. The Navarro home is a sought after tourist destination in the Alamo City.
The 2022 Parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County courthouse lawn in Corsicana. It will lead off with mounted horse honor guard from Fort Hood.
Parade Treasurer Martin Blanchard said “We are searching for people with horses, antique cars and motorcycles to join detachments of soldiers from military bases from Texas and Oklahoma. Please call 214-537-9311 to be included."
The Medal of Honor Program, where Lt. Col William Swenson will discuss his Medal of Honor Battle, starts at 5:30 p.m., the night before the parade, Friday, May 20, 2021. at the historic Palace Theater in Corsicana. A few tickets remain.
