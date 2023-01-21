Local interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will resume its Fourth Sunday night Fellowship worship service at the Pilgrim Rest Primitive Baptist Church, Pastor Gary Moore Host. Pastor Greal Weatherall, Pastor of the First Independent Baptist Church will bring the message at 7 p.m. Jan. 22, asking all churches to come and Worship.
Fourth Sunday Fellowship Jan. 22
- Dairy Johnson, Sr. President IDMA.
