The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will host a free showing of the animated musical, “Sing 2,” Thursday, July 28. The family-friendly film begins at 5:30 p.m. the Corsicana Palace Theatre. Popcorn and water are provided at no cost during the movie and Boho Snow will provide free snow cones afterward. Parents register online at Sing 2 at Corsicana Palace Theater.
The Coalition includes childcare professionals, educators, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, VOICE, Compassion Corsicana and other organizations. Its goals are safety, health, connection, and school readiness for young children. Its members serve Navarro County families, pregnant women and those caring for children ages birth to five. Information is available at Presbyterian Children's Homes & Services | Growing Together: pchas.org and 903-229-4853.
