When Fall Break starts Oct. 17, the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will be ready with free fun for families. Children of all ages may visit any or all of the Coalition’s Little Free Libraries to collect points and win prizes. Parents register online to receive instructions, a map of the libraries and a “passport” to stamp.
A puzzle or clue is at every location and sharing a selfie at each stop will earn extra points. While supplies last, parents will receive a $20 gift card to offset the costs of gas to travel to the libraries. Carpooling is encouraged. The hunt continues through Oct. 23.
The Early Childhood Coalition includes childcare professionals, educators, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, Compassion Corsicana, VOICE and other organizations. Its goals are safety, health, connection, and school readiness for young children.
Rachel Gillespie of PCHAS recommends registering by Oct. 10 to receive the information packet before Fall Break.
“If you register later you can download the materials from our website and print them yourself or pick up a packet in our office on South 12th,” she said.
Register online at NavarroCountyEarly.org. Send any questions to rachel.gillespie@pchas.org or call 903-229-4853.
Scavenger Hunt Prizes
1-5 points – An activity book and a backpack
6-10 points – A National Geographic book "Nighttime" about nocturnal animals
11-20 points – Child earns $5 gift card to Sonic
21-28 points – Child earns a movie and popcorn pass to Movie Bowl Grille in Corsicana
