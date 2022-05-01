Join Corsicana Main Street for an interactive conversation about the Navarro County PACE program. Dive into case studies of successful projects to learn how PACE projects can transform businesses, revitalize areas, and create jobs at this PACE workshop.
Property Assessed Clean Energy program is a financing tool, used to incentivize Texas’ business property owners to perform upgrades that are environmentally beneficial to its facility infrastructure with little or no capital outlay.
The program is designed to be cost neutral. It is hoped that the cost of the upgrades will be offset by cost savings, some potential projects covered by the PACE program include the HVAC system, plumbing, instillation, roofing, windows and doors.
The program is available for commercial and industrial projects. PACE has been approved by the Texas legislature. There is currently only one Navarro County business that took part in the program since it was approved by Navarro County Commissioners in Aug. 2017. More information is available on the web at www.texaspaceauthority.org
PROPERTY OWNERS:
Business and nonprofit property owners now have a viable longterm, 100% financing mechanism for permanent energy and water efficiency upgrades with no out of pocket expenses.
LENDERS:
The Workshop provides local banks and credit unions an analysis of TX-PACE and how local lenders can take advantage of this program to assist their customers and attract others.
CONTRACTORS, ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS:
The Workshop is a unique opportunity for contractors, architects,engineers, and property or facilities managers to learn how todesign a successful PACE project that enables your customers to upgrade their properties and use the energy and water savings topay for the improvements.
Register Online: bit.ly/3DO2JF9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.