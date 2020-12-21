Adults interested in fostering or adopting children are invited to a free webinar from Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, a partner with the Department of Family Protective Services.
Each session explains how fostering works in Texas and the next steps to take. For a link, call 512-212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org
Webinars are scheduled for:
12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19
10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23
8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27
