Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services offers free webinars for adults curious about fostering and/or adopting children. Webinars occur at various times to accommodate viewers.
Each webinar explains how the system works, what families can expect and options for next steps.
The webinars will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13; 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17; 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22; and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
More than 30,000 children in Texas are in foster care, according Annie E. Casey Foundation, datacenter.kidscount.org/, waiting to re-unite with their birth families or find an adoptive family.
For details, call 800-888-1904 or write to info@pchas.org.
