Freedom Fellowship Church at 323 North Commerce Street recently announced its 2023 Royal Pageant Contestant Winners:

Mr. Freedom Fellowship: Pastor Jessie Williams

Mrs. Freedom Fellowship: Mrs. Glinda Nix

Mr. Sweetheart Brother: Jayvyn Williams

Miss Sweetheart Sister: Jayla Williams

King: Cameron Wafer

Queen: Jalisa Hawkins

Princess: Kali Ellison

Duchess: K’myaRay Collins

Our brotherhood styling their Sunday best on the runway lead by: Pastor Jessie Williams, Brother Vernon Harris, Sr., Brother Gary Gibson, Brother Lee Griffin, Brother Harold Mullins

