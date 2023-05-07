Freedom Fellowship Church at 323 North Commerce Street recently announced its 2023 Royal Pageant Contestant Winners:
Mr. Freedom Fellowship: Pastor Jessie Williams
Mrs. Freedom Fellowship: Mrs. Glinda Nix
Mr. Sweetheart Brother: Jayvyn Williams
Miss Sweetheart Sister: Jayla Williams
King: Cameron Wafer
Queen: Jalisa Hawkins
Princess: Kali Ellison
Duchess: K’myaRay Collins
Our brotherhood styling their Sunday best on the runway lead by: Pastor Jessie Williams, Brother Vernon Harris, Sr., Brother Gary Gibson, Brother Lee Griffin, Brother Harold Mullins
