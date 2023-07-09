By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
The weather was warm but pleasant as Freedom Fest began and ended with a bang last Tuesday at the I.O.O.F. Park, located at 45th Street and Highway 22 by the I.O.O.F. Event Center.
Visiting guests enjoyed games and kid friendly activities, food trucks and live music from Ira Bradford and Bustin’ Loose before the fireworks show began at 9:25 p.m., filling the night sky with a variety of light and colors.
