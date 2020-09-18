Do you have a nose for news and an eye for photography? Do you enjoy knowing what's going on in our community and telling other people's stories? If so, you may be a good fit as a remote news reporter.
The Corsicana Daily Sun is looking for freelance writers and reporters to help cover town news and events. We want someone who writes well, although previous journalism experience is not required.
If you are enthusiastic about community news and have the ability to meet deadlines, you should consider writing for your local newspaper.
Email news@corsicanadailysun.com for more info.
