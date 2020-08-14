The Coyote Squadron, unit of the Commemorative Air Force, will fly in solidarity with the State of Hawaii supporting the WWII Warbirds as they participate in events of “The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII.” This flight will take place over Navarro County Friday morning, Aug. 14.
Planes will be seen over Richland at approximately 9:04-9:06 a.m., Dawson about 9:14-9:16 a.m., Blooming Grove 9:24-9:29 a.m., Barry 9:29-9:34 a.m., Emhouse 9:35-9:38 a.m., Rice 9:42-9:45 a.m., Corsicana 9:49-10:02 a.m., Powell 10:03-10:10 a.m., Kerens 10:08-10:17 a.m., RC Bridge 10:14-10:26 a.m., and Mildred 10:21-10:35 a.m. Times represent two different flights, so those who miss the first should see the second flight soon after.
The Coyote Squadron’s PT-19 ‘Pride of Corsicana’ which is the primary trainer plane used to train pilots during WWII at the Airfield in Corsicana, will be joined by the Squadron’s T-34, an advanced trainer used to train pilots for Vietnam.
These planes will make a flight over Navarro County much like the event of “United We Fly – Fourth of July,” which included these two planes and four member planes. This time the two historic military aircraft, the Fairchild PT-19 and the Beechcraft T-34, will take the time to circle the towns along the way as a way of saying thanks to the American people, especially our Veterans, and to pay homage to the End of WWII.
The PT-19 will be piloted by Col Warnie Meisetschleager and the T-34 will be piloted by Col. Dan Summerall.
“Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the Commemoration in recognition of the veterans and civilians who participated in WWII and contributed to the actions that led to the end of the war.”
In Hawaii, 14 classic combat aircraft will participate in three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades taking place over Oahu, the Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor.
