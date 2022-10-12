The Friends of the Corsicana Public Library will host a Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. Book lovers won’t want to miss this annual event which will contain thousands of books. This year, expect to see a great deal of novels for adults, non-fiction for kids and everything in between.
The Books Sale is the main fundraising event for the Friends of the Library who in turn make summer programming at the library possible. During the summer of 2022, 2,200 children attended programs paid for by the Friends of the Library; creating new readers, library users, and fostering wonderful experiences and memories of the library and all it has to offer the community.
Interested in helping to support the library? Become a member of the Friends today! Forms are available at the library and the Book Sale.
Don’t forget to pick up a library calendar and make note of some of the many wonderful events the library is hosting this November and December, including: Family Mini-Golf Nov. 12, ‘Dino-vember’ with events all November, and The Very Merry Library Dec. 16. Call for details, 903-654-4810.
