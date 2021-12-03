Corsicana Fire Rescue evacuated all residents and staff of the Friendship Towers retirement home Thursday night as a precaution after a fire alarm.
Interim Fire Chief Wade Gillen said firefighters responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. Dec. 3, in the 2500 block of W. Seventh Ave. and, upon arrival, encountered smoke throughout the second floor and evacuated the building. They determined the smoke was a result of a cooking fire which was quickly contained.
“All residents were soon allowed to return to their rooms,” Gillen said. “No injures or structural damage to the building was reported.”
