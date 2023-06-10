Netta Blanchard has become somewhat of a spokesperson for Corsicana since moving from Dallas two years ago.
Since then, she has supported longstanding institutions within our community which contribute to the quality of life for those in the region, including, The Corsicana Artist and Writers Residency, The Pearce Museum, and the Kinsloe House, to name a few.
Netta grew up in Dublin, Ireland, but immigrated to Texas after meeting her future husband in London while she was a flight attendant, for the predecessor of British Airlines.
The couple had children and although Netta enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother, she returned to the workforce after her youngest son started school.
Blanchard began working at Southern Methodist University, as Director of Development at the Institute for the Study of Earth and Man, which encompasses all the Earth Sciences, including Geology and Anthropology.
Blanchard said Sylvia Navarro Tillotson, the great-great-great granddaughter of José Antonio Navarro, introduced her to Corsicana. She said Tillotson is a good friend whose husband John was on the Board of the Ireland Funds.
“All my Dallas and Irish friends who are frequent visitors are so impressed with Corsicana and all it has to offer.” she said. “My son and I feel very privileged to have found Corsicana and are incredibly lucky to have received such a warm welcome from all who we have met.”
She said she enjoys sharing her Irish heritage with friends and acquaintances with a bit of Texas flair, of course.
Because of her philanthropic work and dedication, Blanchard recently earned both the Spirit of Kylemore Award and was inducted into the Ireland Funds Texas Hall of Fame.
Both awards were for promoting friendship, business, culture, sports and understanding between Ireland and Texas.
The Spirit of Kylemore Award, recognizes the contributions of individuals who through their public life echo the Benedictine values of service community peace and hospitality.
The Ireland Funds has chapters in 12 countries, and has raised over $600 million for deserving causes in Ireland and beyond, benefiting more than 3,200 different organizations.
Its mission is to harness the power of a global philanthropic network of friends of Ireland to promote and support peace, culture, education, also community development across the island of Ireland and among Irish communities around the world.
As Director of the Ireland Funds efforts in Texas Blanchard has helped to raise millions of dollars during her more than 20 years with the organization.
She remains a “Life Trustee.”
“Netta is connected to Corsicana,” said resident Murphy Johnston.
Blanchard and Johnston’s mother, Kitty, also from Ireland, were close friends.
“I am very happy to see Netta receive the recognition, she is a credit to every organization and community she touches,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.