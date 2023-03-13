The Frost FFA Tractor Technician team recently earned State Runner-Up honors at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The Polar Bears team with members Luz “Ricky” Barrientos, Tanner Patrick, Brandon Perkins, and Cole Watson are coached by their Agriculture teacher Harry Dotson and Frost ISD Maintenance Director (and former Ag teacher) Elbert Butler.
For Butler, this is his seventh Frost team to compete at the State finals and first to finish State Runner-Up since 2011.
Watson said, “My dad finished second at State 20 or 22 years ago. So, I wanted to equal or better him, and I wanted a set of tools.”
Winners earned a 129-piece De Walt tool set, upper and lower De Walt toolboxes, and other prizes.
Teams are whittled from 36 to 10 through results on a written test and a test over components. The final ten teams enter the NRG Center arena floor with three members working as a group to locate and correct five malfunctions on a Kubota MX5 400 HST Cab diesel tractor. Upon correcting these malfunctions, a team member must drive the tractor through a driving course. Repairing and driving the tractor must be completed within 25 minutes. Final standings add scores from each 100-question exam, completing tractor repairs according to industry standards, and driving the course within the time allotted.
Frost, with the smallest school enrollment among the final 10 teams, competed against schools from all UIL classifications including Bangs, Sheppard, De Kalb, Jacksboro, Hallsville, and San Antonio – James Madison.
Dotson said, “This takes a smart farm kid. The team is not repairing a tractor like my dad or grandpa used which is mostly mechanical. These boys must repair a tractor on electronic issues, as well as mechanical issues.”
During the competition, as the clock wound down and judges monitored the teams, Watson noted, “I started to get nervous. When we had five minutes to go, and we still had a bug.”
Patrick said, “We went back to the work order and studied it. We had Cole get into the tractor and rev it up so we could monitor smoke coming out of the exhaust. We figured it out and repaired the problem. Then Cole cranked the tractor up again and drove the course while Brandon and I completed necessary paperwork.”
Perkins added, “I like de-bugging a tractor because each contest is always different. It is like a puzzle to be solved.”
As an alternate, Barrientos was not permitted to join other team members on the arena floor.
“I was nervous,” as he could see what they were doing but could not say anything to them. Barrientos said of joining the team, “This gave me new opportunities. This year was my first time to drive a tractor or fix a tractor.”
“Ricky was our alternate, but he is like Texas A&M’s Twelfth Man. He trains with the other team members, and if one of the team members gets sick or there is some emergency causing them not to attend then he is ready,” added Dotson. “The boys like de-bugging the tractor, but we train them to prepare for the exams before getting hands-on with the tractor. They had to hit the books. Butler is Mr. Tractor. He has taken time out his schedule to help – even helping the team practice at night.”
As a team, Frost had no points deducted for repairs to their tractor. Meanwhile, individually, Watson finish 7th, Patrick 5th, and Perkins 3rd in overall points.
Mr. Dotson, with a gleaming smile, thanked his fellow Frost agriculture teacher and Tanner’s mom, Monica Patrick, “I’d like to thank Mrs. Patrick for her help. She makes sure we take care details.”
Reflecting on his team’s performance, Dotson added, “I knew they had the potential of doing well at this contest, the question was would they put in the work. They surpassed my expectations! I tell them, ‘Trust the process and don’t leave anything on the table.’ I personally have never had a team do this well or all three team members in the top 10… to say I am proud of them would be an understatement.”
