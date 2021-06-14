Frost FFA Vice President Tanner Patrick serves as the Blackland District FFA First Vice President and has earned one of the highest state level honors with a gold rating for his state winning proficiency. Earlier this week, Tanner was declared the winner of the Texas FFA Agricultural Mechanics Proficiency, which will compete in July at the regional competition for one of four spots as a National Qualifier for the October contest.
His 25-page application that highlights his involvement in FFA activities and the skills, competencies, and knowledge gained throughout his agricultural mechanics Supervised Agricultural Experiences while enrolled in Ag Science classes at Frost ISD won district and area level contests before advancing to state.
As a sophomore, Tanner has qualified for state level activities in Senior Creed Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Diversified Agricultural Production Proficiency, and the Agricultural Mechanics Proficiency. July will be full of experience and excitement during the Regional Proficiency competition and the Extemporaneous contest held during the Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth.
