John Cate, a 2019 Frost High School graduate, received a Senior Merit Award from Texas A&M University April 9. The Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences presented awards recognizing student and faculty excellence at the College’s 66th annual Convocation.
The College presented Senior Merit Awards, the highest award given to undergraduates by the College. Nominations are received from each major, and final selections are made by the college scholarship committee. Selection criteria include scholarship, community involvement, professional and civic activities, internships and employment, awards, honors, and accomplishments in undergraduate research.
