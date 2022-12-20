Katie Perkins, a 2018 Frost graduate, has been named Executive Assistant for law enforcement, brand and inspection services at Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association in Fort Worth.
Growing up south of Mertens, she gained experience in raising stocker and feeder cattle on her family's farm and ranch. She also worked at her family's business - Hubbard Livestock Market. Meanwhile, she was an active member in the Frost FFA, often successfully showing cattle at the Navarro County Youth Expo. She was the 2017-18 Frost FFA President and earned the title of 2019 Texas FFA Star American in Production.
The 2022 Tarleton State graduate with a bachelor's degree in agriculture communications will be responsible for assisting law department projects, supporting special rangers, and managing the Special Ranger Foundation silent auction. She will also assist brand inspection and registration needs. Soon, she will also complete her master's degree in agriculture and consumer resources with an emphasis in agricultural leadership from Tarleton State.
“I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” Perkins said. “I’m extremely thankful for my parents for always believing and pushing me to become the best version of myself. A special thanks to Monica Patrick and Harry Dotson of the Frost FFA chapter for helping develop a solid foundation. And I definitely wouldn’t be the person I am without the Tarleton State Agriculture Department.”
Perkins said her experiences at the Navarro County Youth Expo taught her how to advocate for the livestock industry.
“I’m very blessed to be working for a company so well known in the livestock industry and to have gained knowledge from so many very important people,” she said. “Pat Reed was one of the greatest people I had the ability to work with and learn from.”
