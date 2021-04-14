Frost ISD.jpg.jpg

Frost Independent School District released a statement Wednesday morning that school law enforcement and administration received notification of a threatening message written in the high school boy’s restroom.

"Frost ISD Police and other district officials have been actively investigating, and safety precautions are being taken," the post stated. "The district takes all threats seriously, and additional security measures are planned until the investigation is complete."

