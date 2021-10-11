Frost senior running back John Hendricks was recently named Class 2A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
The program, now in its 16th year, honors outstanding student-athletes throughout the state for excellence on the playing field, in the the classroom and in the community.
Hendricks was chosen for his role in Frost’s 50-42 win over Meridian, when he ran over, around and through the opposing defense. He rushed for 358 yards and accounted for all seven of his team’s touchdowns in the eight-point win.
Hendricks also played a role on defense, collecting two solo tackles.
Brinson Ford General Manager Chet Fowler Brinson presented a trophy to Hendricks Tuesday in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.