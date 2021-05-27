A group of eight Frost High School seniors will be allowed to walk with their graduating class this Saturday, after the district reversed its previous decision from earlier in the week which forbid them to participate.
An online petition to allow a group of senior boys to walk during graduation, after they were suspended for a prank, reached almost 1,700 signatures Thursday from supporters calling the punishment too harsh.
According to the post by Kinley Barham on www.change.org, a website that allows people and organizations to start petitions:
“The senior boys, class of 2021, pulled the traditional senior prank Sunday night, May 23. They hung hot dogs from the ceiling and put desks in the halls and now their right to walk the stage with their classmates are taken away for a harmless prank.”
“These kids go to school all their childhood to get to walk across the stage to get their diploma,” Melba Blissett posted. “I think if you pass all these years you should get this honor.”
Nicole Wyatt posted: “After the curse of 2020 let kids be kids!!! Senior prank is a right of passage!”
FISD Superintendent Mickie Jackson responded to a request for comment by email stating:
“I am afraid I cannot disclose any details regarding a student disciplinary matter. I wish I could be more helpful, but I do not have a comment to offer at this time.”
Frost ISD’s graduation is set for Saturday, May 29.
