Howard Payne University recognized 227 students for academic success during the spring 2021 semester, including Karlie Scott, of Frost, President’s List.
Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s list, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll.
Howard Payne University is a Christ-centered, close-knit academic community located in the heart of Texas since 1889.
