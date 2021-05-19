Jesse Cate, a 2017 graduate of Frost High School, graduated with Summa Cum Laude Honors and Engineering Honors from Texas A&M University on May 13, earning a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering.
Summa cum laude is the highest of three Latin honors that may be bestowed upon students earning a bachelor's degree. Cate has served on the university’s Sounding Rocketry Team and several research teams designing a 3-D printing lab, hovercraft vehicle, and flight simulator.
Next year, he will continue attending Texas A&M to complete his master’s degree. Cate would like to thank his generous scholarship donors for their support and investment in his education.
