John Cate, a 2019 graduate of Frost High School, made the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2020 semester with a grade point average of 4.0 in the Honors Engineering Program. He is pursuing his degree in Bio-Ag Engineering.
Frost student named to Texas A&M Dean's Honor Roll
- From Staff Reports
