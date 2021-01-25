1-23-21 Dean's List Cate.jpg

Courtesy photo

John Cate, a 2019 graduate of Frost High School, made the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2020 semester with a grade point average of 4.0 in the Honors Engineering Program. He is pursuing his degree in Bio-Ag Engineering.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you